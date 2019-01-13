HVNP to Continue Accessibility & Basic Visitor Services

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park reports that areas of the park will continue to be accessible to visitors as of Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Some visitor services, including cleaning restrooms, trash collection and entrance stations, will now be completed by using revenue generated by recreation fees. Visitors should visit the park website while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.

Areas accessible to park visitors include:

Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC), exhibits, picnic tables, and restrooms

The Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association store in KVC

Crater Rim Drive from the park entrance to Kīlauea Military Camp

Crater Rim Drive from the park entrance to the intersection at Devastation Trail Parking Lot

Crater Rim Drive to viewpoints of Halema‘uma‘u near Keanakāko‘i (pedestrians/bicyclists only)

Crater Rim Trail between Volcano House and Kilauea Military Camp

Volcano House lodging, gift stores and restaurants

Kīlauea Military Camp

Volcano Art Center Gallery

Steam Vents and Sulphur Banks

Mauna Loa Road to Kīpukapuaulu (vehicles not permitted past the gate at Kīpukapuaulu)

Mauna Loa Road to Mauna Loa Lookout – pedestrians and bicyclists only

Kīpukapuaulu day use picnic area

Kīpukapuaulu and trail

Ka‘ū Desert Trail to the new Footprints exhibit

Escape Road from Highway 11 to Crater Rim Drive (no vehicles)

Namakanipaio Campground

The rest of the park will be closed, including Chain of Craters Road, Kulanaokuaiki Campground, all backcountry areas and Kahuku.

National Park Service officials have determined that by using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to immediately bring back park maintenance crews to clean restrooms, remove trash, and complete health and safety operations, the park will be able to continue providing accessibility to the park for visitors while ensuring health and safety.

Some outdoor areas of the park will remain accessible but some facilities and areas will remain closed. Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association continue to provide donations to keep the Kīlauea Visitor Center open. Entrance stations will be open to provide safety and information protection messages to arriving visitors, but entrance fees and camping fees will not be collected.

“We greatly appreciate the generous contributions of park partners, especially Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Hawai‘i Volcanoes Lodge Company, Volcano Art Center, and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association who have provided tens of thousands of dollars in financial and in-kind donations during the lapse in appropriations,” said Cindy Orlando park superintendent. “Their efforts have contributed significantly to our ability to provide access and basic services to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.”

While basic visitor services continue, other services may be limited or unavailable during the lapse in appropriations, including special events, ranger talks and programs. Additional information is available online.

For updates on the shutdown, go online.