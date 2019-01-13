AD
High Surf Warning Issued for W-Facing Shores of Big Island

By Big Island Now
January 13, 2019, 7:55 AM HST (Updated January 13, 2019, 7:55 AM)
This is a Civil Defense High Surf Warning update for Sunday, Jan. 13 at 6 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for a large northwest swell to impact west-facing shores of Hawai`i Island from Kohala to South Point.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from dangerous surf.

Surf is forecast to build and peak today. The highest threat for coastal impacts may coincide with high tide at 8 this morning.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following Closures are in effect:

  • All County Beach Parks along the west facing shores from Keokea in North Kohala to Miloli`i in South Kona will be closed today.

Do take the following precautions:

  • Oceanfront residents and beach-goers along affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
  • Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
  • Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.
