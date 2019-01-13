Felix Honored at Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol

John Henry Felix was honored on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Hawai‘i Wing Civil Air Patrol’s headquarters building with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque dedicating the building in his name. A member of Civil Air Patrol for over 50 years, Colonel Felix is known throughout Hawai‘i as a businessman, public servant and philanthropist.

Reflecting on the moment, Hawai‘i Wing Commander Colonel Chantal Lonergan said, “It’s an honor to recognize a lifetime of service from a highly-valued member, and we want this plaque to stand as a testament of the organization’s commitment to honor Col. Felix, whose dedication and support of Hawaii Wing Civil Air Patrol is unparalleled.”

