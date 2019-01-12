Portions of Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau to Open

Pu‘uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park in Honaunau will reopen its visitor center restrooms and provide trash collection in the park, a press release said on Jan. 12, 2019.

Visitors should visit the park website while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.

National Park Service officials have determined that by using Federal Land and Recreation Enhancement funds to immediately bring back park maintenance crews to clean restrooms and remove trash will allow continued accessibility to the park for visitors while ensuring health and safety.

While the outdoor areas of the park will remain accessible, the parking area and most facilities will remain closed.

While basic visitor services have been restored, other services may be limited or unavailable during the lapse in appropriations due to the government shutdown, including visitor centers, ranger talks and programs.

For updates on the shutdown, go online.