High Surf Warning Issued for N- & W-Facing Shores of Big Island

This is a Civil Defense message for Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for a large NW swell to impact Hawai‘i Island from Upolu Point to South Point.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf is forecast to build through Saturday along north and west shores and peak late tonight through Sunday. The highest threat for coastal impacts will coincide with the high tide, which occurs at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the High Surf Warning the following closures are in effect:

All county beach parks along the west-facing shores from Keokea in North Kohala to Miloli‘i in South Kona will be closed after 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Take the Following Actions