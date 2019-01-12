Hawai‘i Dems Comment on Gabbard’s 2020 Presidential Run

Democratic Party of Hawai‘i Chair Keali‘i Lopez issued the following statement regarding Rep. Tulsi gabbard’s announcement to run for president:

“We’re proud to see a candidate from Hawai‘i poised to enter the presidential race and add to the discourse on the important issues facing our country.

“Our residents are feeling the very real impacts of President Trump’s policies, and it should be every Democrat’s top priority to replace this dangerous administration. Today, working families across our state and country are missing paychecks and facing financial crisis. This critical presidential election is our opportunity to restore compassion and civility to the White House.

“Congresswoman Gabbard’s entrance in this race is an opportunity for Hawai’i to continue its rich history of contributing to the diversity of the Democratic Party and be a part of important conversations in the year ahead.”