High Surf Expected for N- & W-Facing Shores of Big Island

This is a High Surf message for Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has forecast a large NW swell to impact the State of Hawai‘i, including Hawai‘i Island from Upolu Point to South Point.

The National Weather Service will be issuing High Surf Warnings and Advisories as the swell approaches closer to the islands.

A High Surf Warning means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf is forecast to build up through Saturday along NW shores and peak Saturday evening through Sunday. The highest threat for coastal impacts will coincide with the high tide, which occurs at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Due to the projected High Surf Warning, the following are in effect: