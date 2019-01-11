Governor & BOE Chair Clarify Board Voting Practices

VIDEOS: Gov. David Ige meets with Board of Education Chair Catherine Payne, Jan. 10, 2019. VC: OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

Gov. David Ige met with Board of Education Chair Catherine Payne on Jan. 10, 2019, to discuss the vote that was taken in executive session on a one-year contract extension for Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto.

“In the past, the practice of the board has always been to take action on personnel matters in executive session and then to report out,” said Payne. “So, we were doing what we thought was the correct procedures.”

The statute that prohibited contract votes to be conducted in executive session was rescinded when the BOE became an appointed board. However, the BOE was unaware an administrative rule adopted under the statute still existed.

“We have been consulting with the attorney general and I think there will be some more discussion on that,” Payne said. “But whatever the outcome, we have decided that this is something that we are not hesitating to do in public.”

“I’ve always stressed that open, transparent government is really important to ensure the general public has faith in the system,” said Gov. Ige. “They are committed. I’ve spoken with the board chair, and she’s open to transparent activities. They were aware that this was past practice, and on a going forward basis, they will be changing it to ensure that the vote can occur in public.”

The BOE will have a public discussion and vote on Kishimoto’s contract extension on Jan. 17, 2019.