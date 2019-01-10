January 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 10 at 3:30AM HST until January 10 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 61. East northeast wind around 9 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

Mostly dry conditions along with light trades will prevail across the state through the upcoming weekend. Showers will favor windward areas, except through the afternoon hours across leeward locations where clouds and a few showers associated with sea breezes will be possible. Rainfall accumulations, however, will remain limited with the dry air in place. Southerly winds along with increasing rain chances will be possible through the midweek period next week as a front approaches and moves into the area.

