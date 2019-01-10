High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big IslandJanuary 10, 2019, 6:59 AM HST (Updated January 10, 2019, 6:59 AM)
This is a High Surf message from Hawai‘i County Civl Defense for Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 6:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service has cancelled the High Surf Warning for north- and east-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.
A High Surf Advisory continues through today. A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.
Surf is forecast to continue through this evening in the area from Upolu Point to Cape Kumukahi.
Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:
- State Department of Transportation has closed Bayfront Highway in both directions. Use Kamehameha Avenue as an alternate route.
- County Parks and Recreation has closed Laupahoehoe Boat Ramp.
- Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.
- Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.
- Closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.