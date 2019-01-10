High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

This is a High Surf message from Hawai‘i County Civl Defense for Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at 6:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the High Surf Warning for north- and east-facing shores of Hawai‘i Island.

A High Surf Advisory continues through today. A High Surf Advisory means there is a threat to life and property from the surf.

Surf is forecast to continue through this evening in the area from Upolu Point to Cape Kumukahi.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect: