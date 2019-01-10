H-3 Freeway to Close for Magnum P.I. Filming

Big Island residents who plan to visit O‘ahu this weekend should be advised that closures are scheduled on the H-3 Freeway, Kaneohe-Kailua-bound, between the Halawa Interchange and the Kaneohe Interchange for filming of Magnum P.I.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation notifies the traveling public of the following closures:

The full closure of the Kaneohe/Kailua bound lanes is scheduled for:

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Motorists should consider using Likelike Highway or Pali Highway if they need to travel to the Windward side as the Kaneohe-Kailua-bound H-3 Freeway will be closed from the beginning of the route in Halawa to the Likelike offramp from the H-3 (Exit 9).

Real time traffic information for the Ko‘olau routes, including Likelike Highway and Pali Highway, is available online.

The public is also advised that the filming on the H-3 will involve special effects, including simulated gunfire and smoke.

The HDOT supports the efforts of Hawai‘i’s local film industry and the economic benefit film productions bring to the islands.