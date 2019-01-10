Big Island Police Scanner Log: Jan. 3–9

The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Jan. 3, and 9, 2019.

HPD=Hawai‘i Police Department • HFD=Hawai‘i Fire Department

Thursday, Jan. 3

At 1:51 pm, HPD responded to investigate a report of male party reportedly self-gratifying himself on rockwall in front of a business in Kailua Village.

At 1:54 pm, HPD and HFD responded to reports of 2 car motor vehicle accident on Highway 19 on the Honoli‘i Bridge. Vehicles to reported to have collided Head-on and multiple patients reported.

At 6:35 pm, HFD responded to reports of a propane grill fire at a local resort in Keauhou.

At 6:40 pm, HPD responded to reports of male yelling and screaming in front of local restaurant in Kailua Village.

At 6:55 pm, HPD responded to report of terroristic threatening case in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in Ka‘u. Related to Household dispute that occurred earlier.

At 8:59 pm, HPD responded to check on the welfare of a minor inside a local bar. Parents reported to be intoxicated in the bar in Kailua-Kona.

Friday, Jan. 4

At 12:00 am, HPD was in pursuit of vehicle traveling westbound on Kaumana Drive.

At 12:47 am, HFD responded to reports of a small brush fire off of Sarona Road across the street from Holiday Inn Express hotel in Kailua Village.

At 1:00 am, HFD responded to report of a fire alarm sounding/activation at Kea‘au High School in Puna.

At 1:15 am, HPD responded to report of an affray involving 4 male parties in front of a convenience store in Kurtistown.

Saturday, Jan. 5

At 6:15 am, HPD responded to investigate reports of gunshots heard in the area of Hina Lani Street and Ane Keohokalole Hwy in Kaloko.

At 9:26 am, HFD responded to investigate reports of a rubbish fire in the area of Kealakehe Intermediate School.

At 9:47 am, HPD responded to Waimea Middle School to reports of theft of chickens (hens) from school chicken coop. Occurred earlier during the early morning hours.

At 10:30 am, HFD and HPD responded to reports of a Code 500 patient in the area of Kilauea Avenue and East Palai Street.

At 10:44 am, HPD responded to investigate reports of a male party putting flags in people’s yards in gated community in Kailua-Kona. Male party reportedly wearing a turbin.

At 10:56 am, HPD and HFD responded to report of large affray occurring in the parking lot across of the Hilo Medical Center. Injuries have been reported from this affray.

At 11:09 am, HPD responded to investigate report of a vehicle tailgating and passing unsafely in front a HFD units responding to another incident.

At 12:36 pm, HFD responded to reports of swimmers in distress offshore of the Royal Sea Cliff condos in Kailua-Kona.

At 1:46 pm, HPD responded to a harassment complaint at a local tow business in Kailua-Kona.

At 2:05 pm, HPD responded to investigate tree fell on telephone lines creating a traffic hazard in Kailua-Kona.

At 3:11 pm, HFD and HPD responded to report of a motorcycle vs motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Maka’ala Street and entrance to Walmart Hilo.

At 4:17 pm, HPD responded to report of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle/theft from a local car rental business in Kailua-Kona.

At 4:18 pm, HPD and HFD responded to report of a male party having homicidal ideations at a bus stop in Captain Cook.

At 10:25 pm, HFD responded to the Hilo Police Cellblock for report of a person unresponsive/possible Code 500 patient.

At 11:21 pm, HPD responded investigate a noise complaint in Kailua-Kona. Reported to be loud music and kids playing football loudly.

At 11:35 pm, HPD responded to report of an intoxicated male at a business center in Kailua-Kona. Male party is reported to be refusing to leave the center.

At 11:54 pm, HPD responded investigate reports of illegal aerial fireworks in a subdivision in Waimea. Reportedly to have been ongoing since earlier that evening.

Sunday, Jan. 6

At 12:24 am, HPD responded to reports of theft firearm in Kailua-Kona.

At 12:30 am, HPD responded to investigate a loud noise complaint coming from a residences in Waimea.

At 5:40 am, HFD responded to report of a possible structure in an apartment unit off of Seaview Circle in Kailua-Kona.

At 8:15 am, HFD responded to the reports of a brush fire in the area of Ka‘alu‘alu Beach in Ka‘u.

At 9:08 am, HPD responded to report of male party laying under a blanket on the side of road on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Hwy near Waikoloa Road intersection.

At 11:21 am, HPD responded to investigate reports of male party sleeping/living in a vehicle near an apartment complex in Hilo. The vehicle is reportedly blocking a sidewalk as well.

At 12:35 pm, HPD and HFD responded to reports of an assault victim in Volcano Village. The assailant is not reported to be in the area.

At 12:37 pm, HPD responded to reports of a affray involving 4 to 6 people, one person reportedly has machete in hand, in Kalaoa.

At 12:57 pm, HPD responded investigate a report of a traffic hazard, cow reportedly is wandering on the highway in the area of Nani Waimea Street and Highway 19 in Waimea.

At 10:04 pm, HPD responded to investigate reports of illegal fireworks in the Kailua View Estates subdivision in Kona.

Monday, Jan. 7

At 7:45 am, HPD responded to investigate reports of person removing a stop sign from the roadway on Kuakini Hwy above Coconut Grove Marketplace.

At 8:13 am, HFD responded to reports of a patient with traumatic injury, patient reportedly hit by a pipe in the leg at Waiakea High School.

At 8:35 am, HFD responded to report of a brush fire off of Walaka Drive in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision in Ka‘u.

At 5:45 pm, HPD responded to report of a traffic hazard at the intersection of Kuakini Hwy and Hualalai Road. Reports of a goat standing and wandering in the intersection.

At 8:03 pm: HPD responded to reports of a noise complaint in Hilo, reports of person screaming and yelling.

At 8:13 pm: HPD responded to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle parked near a residences in Onomea.

At 10:48 pm, HFD responded to the Hilo Police Cell block for a report of person having a seizure.

At 10:50 pm, HPD responded to reports of person harassing customers outside of a gas station in Honalo.

At 11:32 pm, HPD and HFD responded to reports of an active assault between 2 males outside of Kamakana Village apartments in Kailua-Kona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Jan. 8

At 12:25 am, HFD responded to check on the welfare of an elderly patient at local elderly housing in Kailua-Kona. Patient is reportedly been involved in a stargulation, information was 3rd party.

At 12:39 am, HPD and HFD responded to report of 2 car motor vehicle accident on Kuakini Hwy in front of Kama‘aina Hale. One of the vehicles involved was a HPD officers subsidized vehicle.

At 12:58 am, HFD responded to reports of a dumpster fire at the Wiki Wiki Market on Kawailani Street.

At 3:41 pm, HFD and HPD responded to reports of patient with suicidal ideations in Kalapana.

At 4:56 pm, HPD responded to investigate report of a suspicious male in Kailua-Kona. Male party reportedly had walked out from the bushes and looked lost.

At 8:53 pm, HFD responded to report of a patient who had slipped and fell in front of a restaurant in the Parker Ranch shopping center in Waimea.

At 10:36 pm, HFD and HPD responded to reports of a patient unresponsive/not breathing (Code 500) in Captain Cook.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

At 8:44 am, HFD responded report of a patient who fell out of tractor in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Puna.

At 4:51 pm, HPD responded to investigate report of a male party screaming and yelling outside of a residence in Lalamilo Farms lot area in Waimea.

At 9:09 am, HPD responded to investigate a parking complaint in Waikoloa. The vehicle in question has reportedly been parked there for over 9 years.

At 9:20 am, HFD responded to reports of a possible brush fire in coffee land in Honalo.

At 11:30 am, HFD and HPD responded to reports of a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 11 between the 32 and 33-mile markers in Volcano.

At 3:07 pm, HFD and HPD responded to reports of 2 car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Paniolo Avenue and Waikoloa Road near the Waikoloa Highlands center.

At 4:45 pm, HPD responded to investigate report of 2 individuals in a vehicle at the end of the runway at Old Kona Airport park using illicit substances.

At 8:57 pm, HPD responded to a local restaurant at Honokohau Small Boat Harbor in Kona. For a report of a suspicious male loitering in the restaurant and making female employees nervous.

At 8:59 pm, HFD and HPD responded to report of a possible structure fire in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision in Puna on Road B between Road 4 and 5.

At 9:16 pm, HPD responded to report of an assault victim at a gas station in the Hilo Industrial area. The assailant reported to have left the area.

At 9:18 pm, HPD responded to report of a domestic dispute between 2 females at a local hotel off of Banyan Drive in Hilo.

At 9:27 pm, HFD responded to report of an unknown medical issue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. Patient reportedly still has the IV in from leaving the hospital.

At 9:36 pm, HPD responded to report of a domestic dispute in Kalapana. One parties involved is reported to be intoxicated and uncontrollable.

At 11:12 pm, HPD responded to reports of suspicious male on property of an apartment complex in Keauhou. Information received was third party and it’s unknown if the male party in question is on property and apparently goes by a lot of names.

At 11:13 pm, HPD responded to report of male party sleeping in front of business in shopping plaza in Kailua Village who is reportedly refusing to leave the area.

Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this unedited content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.