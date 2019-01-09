AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy Down-to-Earth Dining at Sky Garden Restaurant

By Marla Walters
January 9, 2019, 11:55 AM HST (Updated January 9, 2019, 11:55 AM)
×

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

    “It doesn’t look like a restaurant,” said my friend, who had not eaten at ‘Imiloa, before. She was correct—it doesn’t at all—until you get inside the Sky Garden Restaurant.

    The Sky Garden Restaurant adjoins the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center of Hawai‘i, which is a planetarium and exhibition center; part of the University of Hawai‘i.

    The facility “showcases the connections between the rich traditions of Hawaiian culture and groundbreaking astronomical research conducted at the summit of Maunakea.”

    Available are both day and nighttime planetarium shows. The facility also houses a comfortable conference center and an interesting gift shop.

    But back to the restaurant… I forget it’s there sometimes, as the university isn’t a location I associate with dining out. However, it is a favorite with tourists and locals alike. On a recent visit, there was a meeting of the Red Hat ladies, a small graduation ceremony and a family event being conducted. A small tour bus brought in another group. Amazingly, there was no waiting involved. They move folks through efficiently but I have never felt rushed.

    The restaurant is spacious, and the 180-degree windows and lush landscaping give it an open feel.

    A popular buffet runs down the center of the room. If you aren’t a fan of buffets, though, you can order off of the menu. At a recent visit, we tried the BLT and the Fresh Fish Salad (mahi). For around $11, both were fresh and we were happy with our selections.

    The breakfast menu is available all day. My pal N.J., who knows all the best places to get hash browns, gives them a thumbs-up. I’m partial to the Veggie Omelet.

    Service is attentive, and owing to the large numbers they move through the restaurant, efficient.

    While “American”-style selections dominate the lunch menu, the dinner menu runs toward Cantonese (Lemon Chicken, Kung Pao Chicken, Broccoli Beef, etc.). The Salt and Pepper Shrimp, often a buffet item, is delicious.

    After lunch, treat yourself to a walk around the university. The new pharmacy building looms, and there some gentle hills for burning off some calories.

    The ‘Imiloa and Sky Garden restaurant are located at 600 ‘Imiloa Place, Hilo, Hawai‘i. Phone: (808) 969-9753. Dress: Casual. Bathrooms: Clean. Parking: Ample. Fun gift shop on premises. Family-friendly.

    Sky Garden Restaurant, ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    Interior of Sky Garden Restaurant, ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    Ahi Salad at Sky Garden Restaurant, ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    BLT at Sky Garden Restaurant, ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    Buffet at Sky Garden Restaurant, ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    Buffet at Sky Garden Restaurant, ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    Buffet at Sky Garden Restaurant, ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    Tile work at ‘Imiloa. PC: Marla Walters

    Gift Shop, ‘Imiloa, Hilo. PC: Marla Walters

    ‘Imiloa grounds, Hilo, Hawai‘i. PC: Marla Walters

    ADVERTISEMENT

     

    Marla Walters
    Marla Walters is a transplant from Humboldt County, California. She has a multitude of writing experience as a Wise Bread staff writer, cookbook editor, and blogger. She has also writes for Backwoods Home Magazine.
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Get Weekly Updates

    Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments