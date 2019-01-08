Submarine Squadron One Changes Hands

Commander, Submarine Squadron One held a change of command ceremony at the historic submarine piers of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Jan 8, 2019.

Capt. Richard Seif, commanding officer of Submarine Squadron One, was relieved by Capt. Wesley Bringham.

Rear Adm. Daryl L. Caudle, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker for the ceremony and commended Seif for his many accomplishments as commodore of Squadron One.

“It is one thing to have successful operations and impeccably maintained equipment, but to teach your CO’s how to build and leverage the intangibles that keep our Sailors ready, dedicated, and committed is a true testament to the focus and culture at Submarine Squadron One,” said Caudle. “And that is something that starts at the top.”

Caudle also welcomed Bringham back to Pearl Harbor and expressed his confidence in him as the new commander of Submarine Squadron One.

“Wes, I know you are passionate about developing future leaders,” said Caudle.”Therefore, I’m confident that your mentorship as commodore will lead your officers and Sailors to execute countless successful missions in our theaters of operation. Who knows, maybe one of those junior officers will follow in your footsteps to become the next Squadron One commander, just as you have.”

During the ceremony, Caudle presented Seif with a Legion of Merit Medal for exceptionally meritorious conduct while serving as Commander, Submarine Squadron One from January 2017 until January 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seif took time to thank the officers and Sailors of Squadron One for their hard work and dedication to the submarine force and for their help in making his tour a success.

“To my staff, I say thank you,” said Seif. “Thank you for exceeding my expectations, helping boats solve problems before I knew they were problems, training and mentoring your counterparts, and all you did every day to make our boats successful and self-sufficient.”

Bringham, who recently served in the office of Chief of Naval Operations, expressed his excitement for being back in Pearl Harbor and the opportunity to lead Squadron One.

“The Squadron One boats and staff are such a display of talent,” said Bringham. “We have the best people, the best training, and the best submarines in the world. I look forward to continuing the tradition of excellence in the number one squadron.”

Submarine Squadron One was first established in May 1941 at New London, Connecticut. There were originally nineteen submarines in the squadron. On Oct. 1, 1945, Submarine Squadron One moved to the Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawai‘i and remained there ever since.