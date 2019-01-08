AD
UPDATE: Missing Man Located

By Big Island Now
January 8, 2019, 2:23 PM HST (Updated January 8, 2019, 3:43 PM)
Update Jan. 8, 2019 at 3:40 p.m.: Keonaona “Keone” Kahookaulana has been located.

Original Post: The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is searching for 60-year-old, Keonaona “Keone” Kahookaulana, who was last seen on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at noon at the Walmart in Hilo.

Keonaona “Keone” Kahookaulana. HPD photo.

He is describes as being 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black and gray hair last seen wearing a white/blue flannel jacket and black spandex pants with orange flowers. He is in need of medication.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

