AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Ige Designates Griffin as PUC Chair

By Big Island Now
January 8, 2019, 3:37 PM HST (Updated January 8, 2019, 3:37 PM)
×

Gov. David Ige has designated James (Jay) Griffin as Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission (PUC) chairman. Griffin was initially appointed to the commission in May 2017.

James (Jay) Griffin. Courtesy photo.

Griffin previously served as chief of policy and research with the PUC. He was also assistant researcher and assistant specialist with the Hawai‘i Natural Energy Institute.

Griffin has a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Williams College, joint master’s degrees in public policy and environmental management from Duke University, a master’s degree in economics from the University of California at Santa Barbara and a Ph.D. in policy analysis from Pardee RAND Graduate School in Santa Monica.

“Serving on this commission has been the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Griffin. “I am proud of the progress that we have made and am deeply committed to building on this momentum.”

Griffin becomes PUC chair immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments