3rd Annual Banyan Drive Art Stroll

The third annual Banyan Drive Art Stroll features exhibits, awards, prizes, entertainment and activities throughout the Banyan Drive area from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.

A judged art exhibit will be available for viewing and People’s Choice voting in the Palm Room at the Grand Naniloa Resort. Judge Emily Catey Weiss of the Volcano Art Center will be on hand to present awards to first place Jared Goodwin “Mokuola Sunset”, second place Bonnie Sol Hahn “Red Bridge”, and third place Jay Takaaze “Good Morning” with honorable mention to Stephen Davies “Just Walking the Dog.”

The People’s Choice award will be presented after the event when votes are counted.

A photography exhibit will be held in Hilo Bay Café with voting for People’s Choice. The grand prize will be presented by Paradise Helicopters at 2 p.m. to Jay Takaaze whose image “Morning Moon” was selected for the cover of the 2019 Friends of Lili`uokalani Gardens calendar. Judge for the calendar was Mary Goodrich.

Artists at work are a featured item of the Banyan Drive Art Stroll. Plein air artists will be in Lili‘uokalani Gardens from noon to 3 p.m. including Marilyn Montgomery, Yumi Doi, William Wingert, Kevin Spitze, Peter Heinemann and the Hilo Plein Air Group. Photographers will give tours/talks at the sites of their calendar images during the same time frame. Patti Pease Johnson will demonstrate pastel painting at the Waioli Lounge in Hilo Hawaiian from 2 to 6 p.m. Brandon Tengan will demonstrate gyotaku (fish printing) at Suisan from 3 to 4 p.m. Ken Charon will demonstrate painting in the Palm Room of the Grand Naniloa Resort from 2 to 6 p.m.

Entertainment is scheduled throughout the day starting with Puna Taiko at noon near Banyan Gallery. Puna Taiko will move to an area outside Hilo Bay Café around 1 p.m. Harpist Cymber Quinn will play in the Wai‘oli Lounge at Hilo Hawaiian from 2 to 3 p.m. Desiree Moana Cruz will be mistress of cer monies at the lobby lounge of the Grand Naniloa Resort. Featured performers there are Christy La siter and Friends noon to 2 p.m., Kainani Kahaunaele 2 to 4 p.m., and Mark Yamanaka 4 to 6 p.m.

A complete schedule by venue follows. A printed map brochure with the schedule will be available at all sponsor locations along the stroll.

Sponsors for the third annual Banyan Drive Art Stroll include: Banyan Gallery, Suisan Fish Market, Hilo Bay Café, Pandamonia’s Paleta Palace, County of Hawai`i Parks and Recreation Department, Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel, Grand Naniloa Resort, Paradise Helicopters, Akamai Art Supply, Cunningham Gallery and Friends of Lili`uokalani Gardens.

Schedule of events:

Suisan Fish Market – 3-4 p.m.

Brandon Tengan will demonstrate GYOTAKU (fish printing) pūpū served

Hilo Bay Café – Photography – Calendar Contest Exhibit vote for People’s Choice photography award noon to 5 p.m. Puna Taiko outside at 1 p.m. Grand Prize award and pūpū 2 p.m.

Lili`uokalani Gardens – Noon to 3 p.m. painters and photographers will be in the gardens Pavilion #1 close to the Red Bridge: Marilyn Montgomery and Yumi Doi.

Pavilion #2 close to Stone Bridge: William Wingert, Kevin Spitze and Peter Heinemann

Hilo Plein Air Group

Photographers: noon to 1 p.m. Rita French; 1 to 1:30 p.m. Jared Goodwin; 2:30 p.m. Kenji Kuroshima; others to be announced

Castle Hilo Hawaiian Hotel

Silent auction (ends 5 p.m.)

Patty Pease Johnson, pastel demonstration 2 to 6 p.m.

Music: Cymber Quinn 2 to 3 p.m.

Pūpū 2 to 3 p.m.

Banyan Gallery – Noon to 6 p.m.

Register for door prizes awarded every hour

12:15 p.m. – Puna Taiko performance and pūpū served

Grand Naniloa Hotel – Noon to 6 p.m. Palm Room

Art exhibit and People’s Choice ballots

2 to 6 p.m. Ken Charon painting demonstration

pūpū served 4 to 6 p.m.

Judge’s art prizes awarded 5 p.m.

Grand Naniloa Lobby Lounge:

Emcee: Desiree Moana Cruz

Noon to 2 p.m. Christy Lassiter and Friends

2 to 4 p.m. Kainani Kahaunaele

4 to 6 p.m. Mark Yamanaka

Pandamonia’s Paleta Palace at Ali`i Ice

Noon to 5 p.m. – old photos and paintings