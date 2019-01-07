AD
HPD Arrests 14 Motorists for DUI Violations

By Big Island Now
January 7, 2019, 4:06 PM HST (Updated January 7, 2019, 4:06 PM)
During the week of Jan. 1, through Jan. 6, 2019, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 14 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. One of the drivers was involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 14 DUI arrests compared with 17 during the same period last year, a decrease of 17.7%

There have been 14 major accidents so far this year compared with 16 during the same period last year, a decrease of 12.5%

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 0 fatal crashes resulting in 0 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua00
North Hilo00
South Hilo44
Puna11
Ka‘ū11
Kona66
South Kohala22
North Kohala00
Island Total1414
