DUI Arrests Decrease in 2018

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that for the year 2018, there were 1,095 DUI arrests compared with 1,160 in 2017, a decrease of 5.6%.

There were 163 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were involved in traffic accidents in 2018, compared with 220 in 2017, a decrease of 25.9%.

There were 54 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were under the age of 21 in 2018, compared with 72 in 2017, a decrease of 25%.

For the year 2018, there were 1,137 major accidents compared with 1,366 in 2017, a decrease of 16.8%.

In 2018, there were 30 fatal crashes on Hawaii Island (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 32 fatalities recorded in 2017.

Impairment was a factor in 19 fatalities in 2018. Of those, seven involved drugs only, and twelve involved both alcohol and drugs. (Totals may increase due to pending toxicology reports).

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: