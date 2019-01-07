Arrests Made in Connection With Stolen Vehicles, Property & Firearms

The Hawai’i Island Police Department has charged a 31-year-old Puna male and a 27-year-old female in connection with a search warrant executed on a residence located in the Fern Forest Subdivision on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

On Friday at 7:15 a.m., detectives from the Area 1 Criminal Investigation Division, with the assistance of the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence on Omeka road in Fern Forest. As a result, 31-year-old fugitive Jardin Tavares was apprehended and charged for an outstanding Probation Revocation warrant of arrest in addition to numerous firearms offenses, stolen vehicle offenses, and stolen property offenses. 27-year-old Crystal Olivar was also arrested for firearms offenses. Recovered from the scene during the execution of the search warrant were two stolen motor vehicles, firearms including two that were reported stolen, ammunition and other items previously reported stolen.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, at 10:55 a.m., Tavares was charged with a no-bail warrant of arrest along with twelve counts of firearms offenses, three counts of first-degree theft, two counts of second-degree theft, and one count of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $510,000 in addition to the revocation warrant. Tavares was being held at the Hilo cellblock pending his initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Monday, Jan. 7.

Olivar was also charged on Saturday, Jan, 5, at 10:55 a.m., with three counts of firearms offenses and, is also being held at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $15,000 bail pending her initial court appearance in South Hilo District Court scheduled for Monday, Jan. 7.