‘A Tribute to Peggy Lee’ With Sullivan

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawai‘i (VASH) Hawai‘i Island presents their 5th annual concert fundraiser, It’s a Good Day, A Tribute to Peggy Lee with award-winning New York performer Stacy Sullivan on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kona Tap Room at Waikoloa Village

Hilton.

It’s A Good Day, A Tribute to Miss Peggy Lee, featuring Stacy Sullivan is a journey of discovery through the extraordinary musical legacy of Peggy Lee and the personal struggles of a woman whose voice captivated millions. The classic songs, intricate rhythms, and exquisite arrangements that defined her career are elegantly portrayed in this loving homage, created with seasoned jazz master Jon Weber. Experience her rise from a tragic childhood on the desolate plains of North Dakota to the elite company of legends, becoming one of the first and foremost successful female singer/songwriters in history.

“Instead of imitating Lee, Ms. Sullivan takes on her body language and style while searching for her essence and finding ambiguity: a darkness lurking below the surface of songs like It’s a Good Day and I Love Being Here With You,” said Stephen Holden of the New York Times. “Ms. Sullivan, who can swing, had strong support from Jon Weber’s jazz piano…”

Local artist and Nā Hōku nominee Keikilani Lindsey will open the show with a song. Lindsey almost lost his life in a car accident last year and will this will be his debut performance since his accident.

All proceeds from the event will benefit VASH Hawai‘i Island. VASH helps visitors who experience adversities such as crime victimization, medical emergencies, or the death of a loved one while visiting the island.

The 5th annual concert is $75 and include heavy pupu and free self-parking. Tickets are available online.