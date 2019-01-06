HPD Searching for Carmen Walker-Torres

Hawai‘i Island police received a report about a missing person.

Carmen Walker-Torres, 24, is described as part Hawaiian 4-foot-11-inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the Pāhoa area on Jan. 5, 2019.

Police and family members are concerned and want to check on her welfare.

If Walker-Torres in located, contact police on the non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.