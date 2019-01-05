WARNING: Hawai‘i Sheriff Impersonator Scam

The State Sheriff Division warns the public about a recent sheriff impersonator scam.

Impersonators claiming to be deputy sheriffs are calling Hawai‘i residents saying they have warrants and if they don’t pay, sheriffs will be sent to arrest them.

The public is reminded that sheriffs do not call people about warrants related to missing court dates.

They will never ask for personal information or solicit payment over the phone.

Hawai‘i residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency or the courts.

If you receive a call matching this scam, alert the Sheriff Division by calling (808) 586-1352.