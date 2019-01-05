South Hilo Crime Report: Dec. 28–Jan. 3

Hawai‘i Police Department’s South Hilo Community Police responded to four burglaries and three vehicle thefts over the seven-day period from Friday through Thursday, Dec. 28, 2018, to Jan. 3, 2019.

At publication time, none of the three stolen vehicles were recovered.

There were no vehicle break-ins reported during this time period.

The complete list of crime locations and dates are as follows:

4 BURGLARIES

Between Dec. 27 and 28, unknown suspect(s) had broken into the storage room of a facility located near the 400 block of Kaumana Drive and removed numerous items without permission. Entry was made into the storage room by prying the door jam and damaging the door handle.

Between Dec. 27 and 28, unknown suspect(s) entered a residence located near the 2000 block of Kaiwiki Road. The victim reported that an orange pill bottle containing 118 oxycodone pills was stolen.

Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, unknown suspect(s) ripped a hole in the metal security screen door to a restaurant located near the 500 block of E. Lanikaula Street, and made entry. The reporting party stated that he does not remember if he locked the interior solid-core door. The reporting party stated that nothing appeared to be disturbed within the restaurant, and it did not look like anything was removed.

On Jan. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., unknown suspect(s) had gained entry into a home located on Hema Street. Removed was a Kay’s diamond bracelet, diamond rings and an MK watch without permission.

3 MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

On Dec. 29 between 9:30 a.m. and 9:15 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a gray, 49 cc moped from a parking lot located near the 200 block of Kīlauea Avenue. Moped not located.

On Dec. 30, unknown suspect(s) removed a gray Nissan Versa, license # NP983 from a residence located near the 2100 block of Kino‘ole Street. The vehicle has a large “DKK” sticker on the front driver’s side bumper and chrome wheels. Vehicle not located.

On Dec. 30 between 2:30 and 9:40 p.m., unknown suspect(s) removed a light blue 1997 Ford Ranger, license # MDR220 from a parking lot at the corner of Keawe Street and Haili Street. The truck has a red “Jacks surf board” sticker on the rear glass on the driver’s side. Truck not located.

HPD NOTE TO BIG ISLAND RESIDENTS AND VISITORS

The Hawai‘i Police Department wishes everyone a safe and Happy New Year.

Keep up the vigilance with your Neighborhood Watch and Business Watch Groups. We all can make a difference by being proactive.

Feel free to share this information with your families and friends who may not reside in or be covered by your local neighborhood watch, watch, kumiai or other association.

Inform them that if they want to start or be part of a neighborhood watch in their own area, they should contact one of the South Hilo Community Police Officers at (808) 961-8121.

