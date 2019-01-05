Air Traffic Above Ewa Plains to Increase Jan. 6–11

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation advises residents that Runway 4R-22L will be closed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) continuously from 9:30 p.m. from Sunday through Friday, Jan. 6 to 11, 2019, for widening work.

During closure hours, flights will be directed to use Runway 8L, which may increase the amount of air traffic over the Ewa Plains. Work is weather permitting.