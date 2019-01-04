Man Wanted for Questioning Turns Himself In to HPD

Hawaiʻi Island police have located 39-year-old Kikiloi Lokosuka, who was wanted for questioning.

He turned himself in yesterday, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Kailua-Kona.

On Jan. 2, the Hawaiʻi Island Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating Lokosuka, who is wanted for questioning regarding a Violation of Order investigation which took place on Nov. 26, 2018, at Kealakehe Intermediate School.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.