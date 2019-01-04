Hilo Community Players Present ‘Lysistrata’

What did the women of ancient Greece do when they were fed up with their husbands and lovers continuously going off to war? Why, withhold sex, of course!

The Hilo Community Players presents Lysistrata for two weekends (six performances) at the East Hawaii Cultural Center on Fridays and Saturdays, Jan. 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 8 p.m. and

on Sundays, Jan. 20 and 27 at 4:30 p.m.

Lysistrata continues the Hilo Community Players’ commitment to producing quality theatre in all its forms and subject matters.

Lysistrata is a bawdy anti-war comedy by the ancient Greek playwright Aristophanes. It is the comic account of one woman’s extraordinary mission to end the Peloponnesian War. Lysistrata convinces the women of Greece to withhold sexual privileges from their husbands as a means of forcing the men to negotiate peace.

Lysistrata playfully and humorously deals with adult themes and uses adult language. Only those 17 years old and above will be admitted. Find a sitter for the kids and come have a night of adult laughter and fun.

Tickets are $20 and are on sale on-line at www.hiloplayers.org and at the door.