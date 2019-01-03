Kids Can Design Their Own T-Shirts

The County of Hawaiʻi Parks and Recreation program is holding a free program aimed at designing T-shirts for children aged 7 though 14 at Hale Halawai on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, at 4 p.m.

Children will create designs on sandpaper and use the designs to decorate T-shirts. For more information and to register for this free class that runs Jan. 7 through 11, call (808) 327-3565 or email Kelly.hudik@hawaiicounty.gov. Bring a plain T-shirt that you can use to design.