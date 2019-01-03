HPD Renewing Search for Information in Fern Acres Murder

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is renewing their request seeking information related to a murder investigation.

The body of 45-year-old Denton Freitas of Mountain View was found on Anthurium Road in Mountain View in the Puna District on Nov. 24, 2018. This after patrol officers responded to the Fern Acres Subdivision at about 1:45 p.m., after receiving reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

An autopsy determined that Freitas died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue to follow up on leads, however, ask that anyone who may have information about this homicide to call Detective Wendall Carter at (808) 961-2383 or email wendall.carter@hawaiicounty.gov.