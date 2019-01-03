HPD Arrests 20 Motorists for DUI Violations

Hawai‘i Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Dec. 17 through Dec. 23, 2018. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

As on Dec. 23, 2018, there had been 1,073 DUI arrests compared with 1,133 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.3%.

As of Dec. 23, 2018, there had been 1,116 major accidents compared with 1,340 during the same period last year, a decrease of 16.7%.

As of Dec. 23, 2018, there were 30 fatal crashes (two of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 30 fatal crashes, (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

The numbers of arrests by district were: