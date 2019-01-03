Drowning at Kahalu‘u Beach

First responders arrived at Kahalu‘u Beach Park on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. to a report of lifeguards providing CPR to a male fronting the south tower on the beach.

Medics arrived on scene and found a 94-year-old male in cardiac arrest.

According to bystanders on the scene, the male party was swimming for approximately five minutes before going face down and not moving for approximately two minutes before activating lifeguards. The lifeguard rescued the male party, bringing him to shore and started CPR.

The cause was believed to be a possible cardiac event which lead to the drowning.

The patient was transported to Kona Community Hospital without change at disposition.