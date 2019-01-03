ARDA Donates $2,500 to Puna Relief Fund

The Hawaii Chapter of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) recently donated $2,500 to the Hawaii Island United Way’s Puna Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund’s focus is on housing for Puna residents displaced by the volcanic eruption.

“We are pleased to be able to support the Hawaii Island United Way and its efforts to help the people of Puna dealing with the effects of the latest volcanic eruption,” said Mitchell A. Imanaka, ARDA-Hawaii chairman and managing principal of Imanaka Asato LLLC.

ARDA-Hawaii is the local chapter of the American Resort Development Association, the national timeshare trade association. Hawai‘i’s timeshare units account for 13% of the state’s visitor lodging inventory and thousands of jobs. The organization is committed to supporting the communities in which its resorts are located through organized events, monetary and in-kind donations and volunteerism. For more information, visit www.ARDA.org.