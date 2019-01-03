AD
16 of 21 Rescued From ‘Sincerity Ace’

By Big Island Now
January 3, 2019, 6:48 PM HST (Updated January 3, 2019, 6:50 PM)
The Coast Guard coordinated with five volunteer vessels from Dec. 31, 2018, to Jan. 3, 2019, to rescue the crew of the Sincerity Ace. Of the 21 crewmembers, 16 were rescued, four were located unresponsive and one remains missing.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew flies over the 650-foot Sincerity Ace on fire 1,800 nautical miles northwest of O‘ahu in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 31, 2018, and drops supplies to the 944-foot bulk carrier Genco Augustus. PC: U.S. Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules 1720

Responders faced 17 to 20-foot seas, white caps and significant winds making spotting survivors and rescuing them very difficult.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew flies over the 650-foot Sincerity Ace on fire 1,800 nautical miles northwest of O‘ahu in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 31, 2018. PC: U.S. Coast Guard by HC-130 Hercules 1720

The vessel was still burning at last report Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, with two company contracted tugs en route.

