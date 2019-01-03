16 of 21 Rescued From ‘Sincerity Ace’

The Coast Guard coordinated with five volunteer vessels from Dec. 31, 2018, to Jan. 3, 2019, to rescue the crew of the Sincerity Ace. Of the 21 crewmembers, 16 were rescued, four were located unresponsive and one remains missing.

Responders faced 17 to 20-foot seas, white caps and significant winds making spotting survivors and rescuing them very difficult.

The vessel was still burning at last report Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, with two company contracted tugs en route.