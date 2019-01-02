Community Meeting for North Kona Water System Project

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Water Supply (DWS) invites the community to attend an informational meeting regarding the upcoming Waiʻaha Water System Improvement (Transmission) Project in the Waiʻaha area along Māmalahoa Highway from Water Pipe Road (south of UCC Hawaiʻi Coffee) to Kamila Place (near Iokepa Estates).

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m at the Kona Imin Center located at 76-5877 Old Government Road in Hōlualoa

Project details, schedule, and other information will be provided. Construction is scheduled to begin in January 2019.

Additional information can be found online. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.