Salvation Army Coordinates 61,963 Meals in Puna in FY 2018

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division issued its Impact Report for FY 2018, representing social service and program outreach from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018.

During FY 2018, The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services provided support at numerous events, including the Puna lava flow on Hawai‘i Island. Among the highlights:

Coordinated the food service for 61,963 meals at emergency shelters in the Puna District

Regularly purchased meals to support vendors and local businesses in Pāhoa, Kea‘au and Volcano Village

In addition, The Salvation Army operated a distribution center at the Pāhoa Community Center providing:

2,000 food boxes

1,602 cases of water

1,310 hygiene kits

2,117 mosquito repellent cans

Among other FY2018 service highlights:

88,518 people were served

8,589 children served with basic needs

5,899 drug treatment services provided

432 families provided housing assistance

18,880 housing and lodging services provided

883,003 meals served

23,931 clothing and furniture items distributed

58,831 gifts and toys distributed



The Salvation Army provides essential programs and services across Hawai‘i, Guam, Saipan, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands. Key areas of assistance include basic needs, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, emergency disaster services, senior care, spiritual services and youth services.

“While providing our essential programs and services in 2018, we also were able to respond to extraordinary natural disasters with the help of many in our community,” said Major Jeff Martin, divisional leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division. “We are humbled and grateful for our donors and partners who helped make it possible for us to serve thousands of families across our island division. Mahalo for your kindness and Happy New Year from all of us at The Salvation Army!”