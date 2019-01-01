KVBID Sets Dates for Signature Events

The Kailua Village Business Improvement District (KVBID) has set its 2019 dates for their signature events happening in Historic Kailua Village.

Kokua Kailua

Kokua Kailua, its popular monthly village stroll on Ali‘i Drive, happens one Sunday each month from 1pm to 6pm. Kona’s Historic Kailua Village becomes a festive, pedestrian-only outdoor marketplace that makes for a fun family-friendly day. Leashed dogs are welcome to stroll too.

Kokua Kailua stretches from Kailua Pier through Historic Kailua Village to Hualālai Road. Highlights include over 100 vendor booths showcasing the work of local artisans and crafters, musicians, and merchants offering a fantastic shopping experience and delicious dining options. At 4 p.m., Hulihe‘e Palace hosts its free Hawaiian entertainment on the seaside lawn honoring Hawai‘i’s royalty.

2019 Kokua Kailua dates are Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 17, April 14, May 19, June 9, July 21, Aug. 18, Sept. 15, Oct. 20, Nov. 17, and Dec. 15.

Hawaiian Sunset Saturday

Hawaiian Sunset Saturday dances its way to the second successful year of a one-hour Hawaiian hula and music performance on the grassy lawn at Coconut Marketplace overlooking the calm waters of Kailua Bay. On the last Saturday of every month, Hawaiian Sunset Saturday presents a reason to take time out of life’s hectic schedules and enjoy the cultural and natural elements that make Kona so special.

Everyone is invited to bring a lawn chair or beach mat and enjoy the evening as the sun begins its journey over the horizon. As Hawaiian Sunset Saturday comes to a close, attendees can extend the evening at one of many nearby restaurants.

Parking is available; coolers are not permitted. Hawaiian Sunset Saturday is presented with support from Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Weekly Tuesday Trot 5k Fun Run and Walk

Join the free Tuesday Trot 5k Fun Run and Walk throughout Historic Kailua Village. Big Island Running Company coordinates the non-competitive, weekly event that begins at their Alii Drive store location in the Coconut Grove Marketplace at 5 p.m.

For more information, friend the Kailua Village Business Improvement District on Facebook, follow on Twitter, or go online.