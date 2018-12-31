FHB Warning Public of Phishing Scams

First Hawaiian Bank is alerting the public of fraudulent email, text, and robocalls currently being circulated that states that their account is limited and directs them to call or click on a link to provide their account information. These messages did not originate from the bank. To protect your account, delete, hang up and do not respond to fraudulent text, emails and phone calls. Customers should always make sure that they are using a secure and authentic phone number or Internet address to access account information. Continue to monitor your account and contact the bank immediately if you suspect any fraudulent activity.

Q: What is “phishing”?

A: Phishing is an attempt to obtain customer information by impersonating a reputable company/individual in order to persuade victims to reveal personal information (credit card numbers, account passwords, social security numbers, etc.) that can be used for fraudulent purposes.

Q: What should I do if I receive a phishing text message, email, or phone call?

A: Do NOT answer any suspicious communications. If you have any doubts as to whether a notification originated from First Hawaiian Bank, do NOT respond to it. The bank strongly recommend that as a regular course of action, you monitor your account online or review your statements regularly for any errors or suspicious transactions and report them to the bank as soon as they occur.

Q: I thought that a phishing text/email/call was from First Hawaiian Bank, and I provided my account number (or other personal information). What should I do?

A: Immediately call the number on the back of your card or (808) 844-4444 for further assistance.

Q: Where can I learn more about preventing card fraud?

A: Visit the fraud prevention page to learn more about how to prevent fraudulent activity on your card accounts.