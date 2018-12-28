UPDATE: Suspicious Package Reported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

UPDATE: 12.28.18, 10:50 AM

After an extensive investigation, the package was deemed not to be a threat.

ORIGINAL POST: 12.28.18, 10:29 AM

A suspicious package has been reported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH).

The package was discovered in the vicinity of the Navy Mail Center, near building 479.

All personnel not involved in the ongoing investigation have been ordered to stand clear, and motorists should avoid the area.

Updates will be published as they become available.