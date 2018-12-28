Some Hawai‘i County Parks to Close for Repairs in 2019

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will close select parks in 2019 for maintenance and repairs.

Monthly closures are necessary to maintain and repair high-use parks, without exposing park patrons to potential hazards associated with large-scale maintenance work.

Below, find a schedule of closure dates for Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Kahalu‘u Beach Park and Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach.

Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park in the Puna District will be closed on the third Thursday of

each month and reopened at 9 a.m. on the following day. The closure dates are:

January 17

February 21

March 21

April 18

May 16

June 20

July 18

August 15

September 19

October 17

November 21

December 19

Kahalu‘u Beach Park in North Kona will be closed until 10 a.m. on the first or second

Tuesday of each month. The closure dates are:

January 8

February 5

March 5

April 9

May 7

June 4

July 9

August 6

September 3

October 8

November 5

December 3

Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach in South Kohala will be closed all day on the following

dates:

January 9–10

February 6–7

March 6–7

April 10–11

May 14–16

June – No scheduled closures

July – No scheduled closures

August – No scheduled closures

September 10–12

October 16–17

November 13–14

December 11–12

The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation during these temporary closures.

For more information, contact Parks & Recreation Administration office at (808) 961-8311 or email

parks_recreation@hawaiicounty.gov.