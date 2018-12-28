Some Hawai‘i County Parks to Close for Repairs in 2019

Some Hawai‘i County Parks to Close for Repairs in 2019December 28, 2018, 10:22 AM HST (Updated December 28, 2018, 10:22 AM)
The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation will close select parks in 2019 for maintenance and repairs.
Monthly closures are necessary to maintain and repair high-use parks, without exposing park patrons to potential hazards associated with large-scale maintenance work.
Below, find a schedule of closure dates for Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park, Kahalu‘u Beach Park and Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach.
Isaac Kepo‘okalani Hale Beach Park in the Puna District will be closed on the third Thursday of
each month and reopened at 9 a.m. on the following day. The closure dates are:
- January 17
- February 21
- March 21
- April 18
- May 16
- June 20
- July 18
- August 15
- September 19
- October 17
- November 21
- December 19
Kahalu‘u Beach Park in North Kona will be closed until 10 a.m. on the first or second
Tuesday of each month. The closure dates are:
- January 8
- February 5
- March 5
- April 9
- May 7
- June 4
- July 9
- August 6
- September 3
- October 8
- November 5
- December 3
Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai‘ula Beach in South Kohala will be closed all day on the following
dates:
- January 9–10
- February 6–7
- March 6–7
- April 10–11
- May 14–16
- June – No scheduled closures
- July – No scheduled closures
- August – No scheduled closures
- September 10–12
- October 16–17
- November 13–14
- December 11–12
The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation during these temporary closures.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation Administration office at (808) 961-8311 or email
parks_recreation@hawaiicounty.gov.