CERT Offers Free Emergency Response Training

By Big Island Now
December 28, 2018, 11:08 AM HST (Updated December 28, 2018, 11:14 AM)
CERT Offers Free Emergency Response Training

Community Emergency Response Team Training (CERT) classes are scheduled for four Saturdays in Hilo: Jan. 12, 19 and 26, and Feb. 9, 2019.

Classes will be held in the Aupuni Conference Room, 101 Pauahi St., near the DMV from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free training will include classroom and hands-on experience.

CERT provides knowledge and skills to prepare for and properly respond to an emergency impacting yourself, your family and your community.

CERT is a comprehensive program including modules on:

  • Emergency Preparedness
  • Fire
  • Emergency Medical
  • Light Search and Rescue
  • Incident Command Organization
  • Disaster Psychology
  • Emergency Communications
  • Terrorism

To reserve a space in the class, email hawaiicert@gmail.com.

For more information on CERT, go online or email questions to hawaiicert@gmail.com.

