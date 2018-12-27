Library System Selected for Winter Reading Challenge

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System was selected to be one of over 100 libraries around the world to participate in the 2019 Winter Reading Challenge, which is designed to encourage communities to read this winter. The program is supported by Beanstack and Philanthropist and Shark Tank personality Mark Cuban, who will donate $35,000 to top participating libraries if all communities in the program reach a collective goal of 5 million minutes and 75,000 books.

Sign up, read, log your minutes online at between Jan. 1 and 31, 2019, and help Hawai‘i reach the collective reading goal of 1 million minutes.

Take the Winter Reading Challenge and:

Help be one of the top reading communities.

Get entered into a lucky prize drawing. The more you read the more chances you to win an amazing prize. There will be one Lucky Prize Drawing Winner statewide each for a Child, Teen and Adult. Lucky Drawing Prizes are sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi.

Follow the international challenge at: #WinterRead2019 on social media.

For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge go online or call your local public library.