UPDATE: Robbery Suspect Arrested

Update Dec. 27, 11:06 a.m.: The Stolen vehicle with license plate number #HHM-509 has been recovered. Robbery suspect Kyle Arellano, has been arrested in Kona.

Update Dec. 27, 10:53 a.m.: Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Kona robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, just before noon, Kona patrol officers responded to the 76-5900 block of the Hōlualoa area where a 71-year old male reported that his backpack was taken by force. The victim sustained minor injuries while being struck and from falling during the attack.

Police are looking for 22-year old Kyle Arellano, who was identified as being involved in the incident. Arellano may be operating a stolen silver 2007 Honda Accord sedan with Hawaiʻi State license plates HHM-509. Police ask residents to refrain from contacting or approaching the vehicle or its occupants and to call 911 if Arellano or the vehicle is seen.

Citizens who have information regarding the robbery or vehicle theft may call Detective Corina McLellan at (808) 326-4646, ext. 275, or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty. gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency number at 935-3311.

Original Post, Dec. 27, 9:36 a.m.: A 71-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in Kona by suspect Kyle Arellano, 22, of Kona on Dec. 26, 2018,

On Dec. 27, a 2007, silver Honda Accord was reported stolen from the Honokahau Harbor area. This stolen vehicle is believed to be operated by Arellano.

The vehicle has been seen on Henry Street, as well as other areas in Kailua-Kona.

Arellano is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has in large letters “Arellano” written on his back, tattoos on both arms, including a tattoo of a koi on his right shoulder and right forearm.

If the vehicle or suspect is observed by the public, call 911.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.