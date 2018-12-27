Big Island Police Scanner Log: Dec. 19–26

The following incidents reported to the Hawai‘i Police Department were compiled from a digital scanner between Dec. 19 and 26, 2018:

Wednesday, Dec. 19

At 2:03 p.m., HFD is responding to reports of a brush fire between the six and seven mile marker on Highway 190 on the makai side.

At 2:34 p.m., HFD and HPD are respondingto reports of a person with suicidal ideations by hanging in Ocean View.

Thursday, Dec. 20

At 7:29 a.m., HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a two car motor-vehicle accident (head-on type) on Highway 250 (Kohala Mountain Road) near the 4.5-mile marker. One patient was reported to be pinned in the vehicle.

At 08:01 a.m., HFD and HPD are responding to an auto-pedestrian accident at Old Kona Airport Park runway.

At 3:30 p.m. HFD and HPD are responding to reports of a motorcycle vs. motor-vehicle accident on Palani Road in the area of the double lanes.

At 3:54 p.m., HFD is responding to Island Gourmet in the Queen’s Marketplace for reports of structure/dumpster fire. Black smoke and flames are visible at the time of the call.

At 4 p.m., HPD is responding to reports of a domestic disturbance at a local business in Kona. Related to the business refusing to do a safety check on a person’s vehicle.

At 4:09 p.m., HPD is responding to reports of a reckless driver traveling on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway passing the 78-mile marker Kona bound. Reported to be a possible road rage incident.

At 6:40 p.m., HFD is responding to investigate a report of smell propane coming from a business in the Old Kona Industrial area.

At 8:38 p.m., HPD is responding to reports of two male individuals walking around a business in Kona harassing customers and one of them possibly armed with a knife.

Friday, Dec. 21

At 7:35 p.m., HFD is responding to the Waikoloa Beach Resort area for a person with a severe allergic reaction.

At 9:26 p.m., HPD is responding to reports of a possible terroristic threatening case involving multiple individuals chasing a separate individual down with their vehicles.

Saturday, Dec. 22

At 1:34 p.m., HFD and HPD are responding to the 13-3500 block of Maile St. in the Leilani Estates subdivision for a possible structure fire.

At 6:53 p.m., HPD is responding to a person yelling for help from residences and another person with a bag running away from the residence in Waimea.

At 6:55 p.m., HPD and HFD are responding to report of a three car motor vehicle accident at the 107 mile marker on Highway 11 in Captain Cook.

At 6:57 p.m., HPD is responding to a rental car business at Kona International Airport for a report of a vehicle stolen right off the lot.

At 8:28 p.m., HPD is responding to Kawaihae Road just before the 58-mile marker in Waimea for reports of male party yelling at a motorist and also running in and out of traffic.

Sunday, Dec. 23

At 8:44 a.m., HPD is responding to investigate reports of male and female in a domestic dispute near Palani Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway intersection. Both parties reported being throwing rocks at each other and also onto the roadway.

At 8:53 a.m., HFD and HPD are responding to investigate reports of female party lying on the side of the road in Kailua-Kona.

At 1:39 p.m., HFD is responding to investigate reports of male party yelling for help in Kailua Village.

At 1:55 p.m., HFD and HPD are responding to investigate a report of a person with a needle stuck in hand in Kailua-Kona.

At 8:13 p.m., HPD is responding to reports of a person laying on the side of the roadway in Kailua-Kona.

At 9:44 p.m., HPD is responding to investigate reports of a male party screaming and yelling in public in Keauhou.

10:48 p.m.,HFD and HPD are responding to report of two car motor vehicle (hit-and-run type) in the area of Highway 11 and Ihilani Place in Keauhou.

Monday, Dec. 24

At 8:47 a.m., HPD is responding to investigate reports of vandalism in South Kohala. Unknown responsible egged a reporting party’s vehicle.

At 10:53 a.m., HFD and HPD are responding to a reported public accident at Kailua Pier. A patient coming in with neck and back injury related to a jet ski accident on the water.

At 5:37 p.m., HFD and HPD are responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Kanoelehua Avenue and Stainback Hwy.

At 6:03 p.m., HPD is responding to investigate a report of vandalism at Makua Lani Christian Academy on Kealaka‘a Street. Second report of vandalism in 24 hours.

At 10:49 p.m., HFD is responding to a report of a broken landscape sprinkler head in front of business off of Ka‘iwi Street in Kailua-Kona.

At 11:46 p.m., HPD is responding to a report of a female causing a disturbance at the front desk of a local hotel in Kailua-Kona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Dec. 25

At 12:01 p.m., HFD is responding to an apartment complex in Pepe‘ekeo for a reported cooking fire in an apartment. Fire is out but a lot of smoke still visible.

At 8:40 p.m., HFD and HPD are responding to a report of a brush fire in the area off of Kanehoa Street in Waimea. Possibly fireworks-related.

At 8:59 p.m., HPD is responding to reports of a male party in his underwear yelling in another language related to domestic with a female in Kailua-Kona.

At 9:16 p.m., HFD and HPD are responding to reports of an assault victim with a puncture wound in Hilo.

At 9:40 p.m., HFD is responding to reports of a brush fire in the Eden Roc subdivision in Puna.

At 9:45 p.m., HPD is responding to investigate numerous reports of illegal fireworks in Waimea.

At 10:37 p.m., HPD is responding to investigate reports of a male party acting suspiciously at an apartment complex in Kailua-Kona. The male party is reportedly going door-to-door in the complex and stating that he can hear voices.

Wednesday, Dec. 26

At 7:40 a.m., HPD is responding to reports of a male party assault another person on a wheelchair in Kailua-Kona.

At 8:46 a.m., HFD is responding to a local surf spot in Kailua-Kona for a report of person stepped on a sea urchin.

At 9:07 a.m., HFD is responding to Kona Community Hospital for reports of a person stuck in an elevator.

At 10:06 a.m., HPD is responding to investigate reports of a male party randomly assaulting people in Kailua Village.

At 10:49 a.m., HPD is responding to reports of someone throwing rocks at vehicles at Old Kona Airport Park.

At 11:57 a.m., HPD is responding to the 76-5900 Block of Mamaloha Highway in Hōlualoa for assault and robbery. Responsible party fled on foot.

At 3:30 p.m., HFD is responding to Kealakekua Bay for a report of overdue swimmers.

At 3:50 p.m., HFD is responding to Hapuna Beach State Park in South Kohala for a person with a C-Spine (Neck) injury.

At 4:26 p.m., HFD is responding to La‘aloa (Magic Sands) Beach Park in Kailua-Kona for a person with C-Spine (Neck) injury.

At 4:36 p.m., HFD is responding to a local hotel in the Waikoloa Beach Resort area for a person with injuries from coming down a water slide.

At 5:17 p.m., HFD is responding to a report of a surfer in distress off the Kohala Coast.

At 11:40 p.m., HFD and HPD is responding to a local restaurant off of Makala Boulevard in Kailua-Kona for a person reported to be possibly intoxicated and sleeping inside the restaurant after hours.

Big Island Now Police Log Disclaimer: Big Island Now is not the originator responsible for this content. This weekly column is comprised of a sampling of information obtained from the HPD using a police scanner. This log is for informational purposes only and not an official report. The log does not infer that the events occurred as reported over the scanner or that a person or persons are officially involved, arrested, charged or guilty of a crime. A portion of this article was compiled from the Hawai‘i Island Radio Scanner Community.