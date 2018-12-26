Navy to Conduct Military Readiness Activities in Hawai‘i

The U.S. Navy announced its decision on Dec. 26, 2018, to implement its Preferred Alternative (Alternative 1), as described in the Hawai‘i-Southern California Training and Testing (HSTT) Final Environmental Impact Statement/Overseas Environmental Impact Statement (EIS/OEIS), to conduct training and testing activities (also referred to as military readiness activities) within the HSTT EIS/OEIS Study Area.

The Navy made its decision after carefully considering the potential impacts training and testing activities may have on the human, natural and cultural environment, as well as comments from government agencies, tribal governments, Native Hawaiian organizations and the public on the proposal and environmental analysis.

Implementation of the Preferred Alternative will ensure the Navy accomplishes its mission to maintain, train, and equip combat-ready naval forces while minimizing potential environmental impacts to the greatest extent practicable.

Minimizing impacts on the marine environment from training and testing is an important goal for the Navy. In its commitment to environmental protection, the Navy will implement mitigation measures in accordance with Endangered Species Act and Marine Mammal Protection Act authorizations.

The Record of Decision documents the Navy’s decision to conduct training and testing activities within the HSTT EIS/OEIS Study Area as described in the Final EIS/OEIS under Alternative 1, the Preferred Alternative.

The Navy will implement the full suite of mitigation measures detailed in Chapter 5 (Mitigation) of the HSTT Final EIS/OEIS to avoid or reduce potential impacts during training and testing under Alternative 1.

The Record of Decision and Final EIS/OEIS completion follows several years of research, analysis and public involvement, and regulatory consultations with the National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, State Historic Preservation Offices in Hawai‘i and California, and Coastal Zone Management programs in Hawai‘i and California.

The Navy has been committed to keeping the public informed.

The Navy held eight public meetings throughout Hawai‘i and in San Diego to provide information and obtain public input. The Final EIS/OEIS was made available on Oct. 26, 2018, and includes Navy responses to the public comments received during the Draft EIS/OEIS public review and comment period.

Availability of Record of Decision:

The Record of Decision and Final EIS/OEIS are available online and at the following Hawai‘i Island public libraries:

Kailua-Kona Public Library, 75-138 Hualalai Road, Kailua-Kona, HI

96740

96740 Hilo Public Library, 300 Waianuenue Ave., Hilo, HI 96720

Other Islands

Hawai‘ State Library, 478 S. King St., Honolulu, HI 96813

Kahului Public Library, 90 School St., Kahului, HI 96732

Līhue Public Library, 4344 Hardy St., Līhue, HI 96766

City of San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA

92101

California

Coronado Public Library, 640 Orange Ave., Coronado, CA 92118

Long Beach Main Library, 101 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, CA 90822

If you have questions, require additional information, or would like to request a CD-ROM of the Record of Decision, contact the HSTT EIS/OEIS project manager at:

Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

Attention: HSTT EIS/OEIS Project Manager

258 Makalapa Drive, Ste. 100

Pearl Harbor, HI 96860-3134