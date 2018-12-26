December 26, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers. High near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph.

Looking Ahead

A wet pattern is expected through the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches and moves into the area. The front is forecast to move over the islands and stall Thursday night into the weekend, then gradually diminish. Locally heavy rainfall along with a few thunderstorms will become a possibility through this time, especially late Thursday through Friday for the northwest islands. Conditions should gradually begin to improve late in the weekend, with a return of drier trade wind conditions early next week.

