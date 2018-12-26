December 26, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday January 02: A northwest swell will hold below advisory levels for the north and west facing shores today. Surf will begin to rise by the end of the day Thursday, potentially reaching warning levels Thursday night through Friday along exposed north and west facing shores as a larger northwest swell fills in. This swell gradually lower into the weekend, but a series of west- northwest swell is forecast to arrive Monday and peak Tuesday night with surf at or near advisory levels for the north and west facing shores.

Strong, persistent trade winds east of the islands has generated an easterly swell that will keep the surf up along east facing shores even as the trades become light and variable over some parts of the island chain during the next couple of days. Moderate to strong and gusty trades are on tap on returning over the weekend, and this will bump the surf along east facing shores to near advisory level.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

