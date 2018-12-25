Santa Caught Ziplining in Hawai‘i

Santa Claus was seen flying over Maunakea by zipline. The first ever “Christmas in Paradise” with KapohoKine Adventures had Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elves taking guests on a walk through Honoli‘i woods. Upon reaching a Hawai‘i wonderland, they climbed a suspended ramp and zipped through the sky on Line 7, followed by a nearly one-half mile on Line 8 with views of waterfalls and gorgeous ravines.

Afterwards, a short van ride along Honolii river gorge brought everyone together to a festive decorated pavilion overlooking an 80-foot double waterfall. Families enjoyed brunch while keiki spent time with Santa and creating Christmas crafts.

KapohoKine Adventures is a leading eco-adventure tour operator on Hawai‘i Island. Zipline Through Paradise is home to the longest riding tandem zipline on Hawai‘i island at nearly one-half mile, and the only Hawai‘i Island company to feature side-by-side ziplining for every line.

About KapohoKine Adventures

Celebrating 14 years, KapohoKine Adventures on Hawai‘i island conducts expeditions in the surrounding areas of Kona, Hilo and Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park by Wilderness First Aid and Park Service certified guides. The company is Hawai‘i’s leading expedition tour company for visitor education of previous and new lava flows, with 12 different tours that incorporate excursions near Kilauea Volcano, a sacred site to many Native Hawaiians. All tours are led by Park Service certified guides who help visitors explore the volcanic landscape. Guides spend hours educating visitors about the significance of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park as an International Biosphere Reserve and UNESCO World Heritage Site, while providing access to lava tubes, steam vents and active volcanic craters. Tours are conducted in a new fleet of fuel efficient 2016, 2017, and 2018 Ford Transit Vans. Zipline tours are operated through partners at Zipline Through Paradise, which features the longest riding tandem line on the island. KapohoKine Adventures is dedicated to using sustainable tourism to preserve and protect open space and legacy farm holdings. For 2014-2018, KapohoKine Adventures is one of only a handful of tour operators on the island of Hawaii to receive Sustainable Tourism Certification by the Hawai‘i Ecotourism Association. KapohoKine Adventures holds a TripAdvisor “Hall of Fame Certificate of Excellence” and is a recent recipient of the STEP Bronze Certification from Sustainable Travel International.