Marzo & ‘Aloha Crew’ Feed Hungry Residents in Pāhoa

The residents of Pāhoa in the Puna District of Hawai‘i Island have gone through a lot in 2018 with many residents losing everything they owned to the Kīlauea eruption and lava flows that destroyed over 770 homes in Puna.

Puna resident Ikaika Marzo has been a real hero to many residents in Puna providing firsthand accounts on social media about what is happening in their district and he wanted to do something further for residents on Christmas Day.

With the eruption over and the “Hub” (Pu‘uhonua o Puna) that served so many resident in a time of need officially closing in December, Marzo and hub members who dub themselves the “Aloha Crew” decided to continue to give back on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018.

Marzo and friends purchased groceries and then woke up early on Christmas morning and prepared breakfast for people he originally meant to serve to homeless people throughout Pāhoa. Another resident donated a bunch of toys for any kids they might come across.

After loading up the food and toys in the back of a trailer, the crew, took to the streets of Pāhoa and stopped wherever they could find homeless people. The crew stopped in front of the 7-Eleven store and handed out breakfast to the homeless folks that had congregated on the wall there.

Once the residents in town were fed, Marzo and the crew went to the Pāhoa Community Center and the Puna Regional Park to for look for folks who may be in need or hungry, however, with the holiday, the park was locked up and the the only person at the community center was a security guard—so they gave the security guard a breakfast.

After leaving the park area, the crew headed down the road behind Pāhoa Village and surprised a few folks along the way with food.

Marzo and crew then went to the community of micro houses that were built for residents that were displaced by the lava where they surprised residents there with a hot breakfast with one resident saying he hadn’t eaten eggs in so long that he had forgotten.

The crew then went into the hardest hit areas of Leilani Estates and distributed the rest of the food and toys to the residents that are still feeling the effects of having to leave their homes during the eruption as most of their lives will be forever changed by this event.