Lyft Offers Holiday Promo Codes for Hawai‘i Island Residents

Lyft wants to get travelers on Hawai‘i Island to and from their celebrations safely.

As part of its Ride Smart initiative, which encourages responsible ride options, Lyft is offering new users up to $20 in Lyft credit with promo codes RIDESMARTITO and RIDESMARTKOA and 20% off to existing riders for their next two rides with promo codes RIDESMARTITO18 and RIDESMARTKOA18.

“New Year’s Eve is a big night for both riders and drivers in Hawai‘i,” said Rob Mora, market manager for Lyft Hawai‘i. “We encourage Lyft riders to ride smart and plan ahead for a responsible ride home when ringing in 2019 with friends and family. We’ll also be there all night to support drivers on the road who want to take advantage of this additional earning opportunity.”

The Ride Smart promo codes are available through Jan. 6.

