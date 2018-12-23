Kahilu Theatre Gala Raises $145K for Youth Programs

Kahilu Theatre raised more than $145,000 to benefit Hawai‘i Island youth during its third annual fundraiser in early December. The event, dubbed On Stage – A Smart Affair!, was attended by 132 guests who enjoyed an evening of art and entertainment in support of educational programs at Kahilu Theatre.

“This was a success because of the contributions of everyone, our quality event suppliers, community business partners, the professional staff and volunteers of Kahilu and my fellow Board members,” Gala event chair and Kahilu Theatre Board member Suzanne Hill Luce said. “It was truly a one of a kind, first of its kind, event.”

The evening event included a lively auction, entertainment and live music. Members of the Kahilu Theatre Youth troupe performed, accompanied by a testimonial from theatre student Melissa Threlfall. The night ended with dancing and live music by the hipster rock band Lucky Tongue.

The event also paid homage to Kahilu’s founder, Richard Smart, a sixth-generation Parker Ranch heir and art philanthropist. The nonprofit theatre has now been serving the North Hawai‘i community for four decades, providing performing arts programs for thousands of youth.